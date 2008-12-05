How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Catching Up: Gizmodo Gallery Setup Timelapse Video


Hey Jason, Chris and I got into NY yesterday and haven't really stopped moving since then. The Gizmodo Gallery has been a huge success so far, especially with Phil Torrone from Make doing free laser etchings all day for anyone who brought him a graphic and a gadget to tattoo. But setup, well, it took awhile. Especially deciding where to put what furniture, and what gadgets to put on what particular pieces of furniture. We ended in a mental loop for a few hours, trying to sort everything out so it would be presented perfectly, and in the end, we were satisfied. But from start to finish, it took us 15 hours to do. Which we compressed into a 45 second time lapse video which you can see above.

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles