Catching Up: Gizmodo Gallery Setup Timelapse Video



Hey Jason, Chris and I got into NY yesterday and haven't really stopped moving since then. The Gizmodo Gallery has been a huge success so far, especially with Phil Torrone from Make doing free laser etchings all day for anyone who brought him a graphic and a gadget to tattoo. But setup, well, it took awhile. Especially deciding where to put what furniture, and what gadgets to put on what particular pieces of furniture. We ended in a mental loop for a few hours, trying to sort everything out so it would be presented perfectly, and in the end, we were satisfied. But from start to finish, it took us 15 hours to do. Which we compressed into a 45 second time lapse video which you can see above.