Catching Up: Arcade Mania!

Hey Brian, remember the book Kotaku's Brian Ashcraft wrote? The one on Japanese game centres (arcades) and the different types of games, players and cultural influences surrounding them? It's available now!

I'm more than halfway through the book already and it's pretty fantastic, giving a non-textbook history of stuff like the sticker pictures (Purikura), shooting games, music games and more. And Ashcraft wrote it, so you know it's good. There's lots of pictures, because I know you like pictures, and some shots of Japanese schoolgirls showing a little bit of leg in their skirts, because I know you know I know you like Japanese schoolgirls. In any case, you can get a copy here.

Nintendo DSi piracy is here again
My review of the Callpod Fueltank charger, because I wrote it
False alarm on that Apple antivirus thing that everyone everywhere's been talking about
Nokia's got a new N97 phone

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

