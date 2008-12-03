Catching Up: Arcade Mania!

Hey Brian, remember the book Kotaku's Brian Ashcraft wrote? The one on Japanese game centres (arcades) and the different types of games, players and cultural influences surrounding them? It's available now!

I'm more than halfway through the book already and it's pretty fantastic, giving a non-textbook history of stuff like the sticker pictures (Purikura), shooting games, music games and more. And Ashcraft wrote it, so you know it's good. There's lots of pictures, because I know you like pictures, and some shots of Japanese schoolgirls showing a little bit of leg in their skirts, because I know you know I know you like Japanese schoolgirls. In any case, you can get a copy here.

Here are some of my favourite posts from the last day or so.

• Nintendo DSi piracy is here again

• My review of the Callpod Fueltank charger, because I wrote it

• False alarm on that Apple antivirus thing that everyone everywhere's been talking about

• Nokia's got a new N97 phone