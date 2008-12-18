Carbon Fibre Surface Table Is Thin, Really Thin

I don't know that anyone goes around complaining that their table is just too darned thick, but this carbon fibre "Surface" Table has been fashioned to a scant 2mm.

Sadly, there's no stat as to its weight or tensile strength, but at 3 meters long (that's almost 9 feet), I can't imagine you could stand on it, shouting "I have a carbon fibre table, so I rule this house at last!" I mean, you probably could, but it might snap beneath your noble mass, once again returning the control of the house to your stowaway cousin who owns last year's 3mm carbon fibre table. Rats! [StylePark via bbGadgets]