Car Key For Teens Renders Mobile Phones Useless While Driving

As we all know, driving while using a mobile phone makes for some dangerous driving. Now, a new key fob will allow parents to jam their kids' mobile phone while they're behind the wheel.

The idea is that teenagers are both bad drivers and stupid, so they are the most likely group to text while driving over the speed limit. This may be true! But is this the best solution? I mean, aren't there times where you'd want your kid to have access to their phone in the car? Like if they get into an accident? Or get kidnapped? Or need directions? Or any number of other situations?

It just seems too extreme for me. How about raising smart kids and teaching them to drive well? Too much work? Ah, screw it, we'll just invent our way out of decent parenting. [PhysOrg]

