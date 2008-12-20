Can Young Kirk Really Survive the Car Jump In the New Star Trek?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PopSci's Adam Weiner did some calculations to see if young Kirk could survive the car jump in the new Star Trek trailer. Adam's wrong. We have the real answer in our own video.

According to Adam, he would have needed to apply a force of 3,900 Newtons with his fingers to stop from falling. His calculations, however, don't take into account the friction of his body, as some of the comments in his article point out. But then again, he gave Kirk a 4m/s liftoff speed on his jump—which is quite high.

In any case, we stand by our answer: Who gives a vulcan arse about this. [PopSci]

The song is "Dead" by the Pixies, from the album "Pixies at the BBC". Go get it. It rocks.

