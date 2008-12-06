How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bush Airport Sets Up Karaoke Booths, Makes Travelling a Bigger Nightmare

Have a flight heading into George Bush airport in Houston? You might want to make some adjustments now that management has set up karaoke booths to entertain (?) weary travellers.

According to Caroline Schneider, assistant airport manager for customer service:

"During the holidays, we have a lot of our novice travellers," she said. "We thought while they are waiting, they can just sing a song."

Oh no no no...not cool. Karaoke can only make things worse. In fact, a man was recently killed in Malaysia because he was hogging the mic. And, naturally, poor singing and frustrated travellers can only lead to more violence. Do you want that on your conscience Bush International Airport? Do ya'? I thought not. [Metro]

