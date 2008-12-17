Burying Loved Ones With Mobile Phones Becoming Commonplace

We have seen evidence of this in the past, but it seems that burying loved ones with mobile phones and other gadgets is more common than you might think.

"It seems that everyone under 40 who dies takes their cell phone with them," says Noelle Potvin, family service counselor for Hollywood Forever, a funeral home and cemetery in Hollywood, Calif. "It's a trend with BlackBerrys, too. We even had one guy who was buried with his Game Boy."

While there is no hard data to back up this claim, more and more people in the funeral biz agree that it has become a common occurrence over the last five years. In fact, actually calling the deceased is not uncommon either. MSNBC points to a story involving a woman named Marion Seltzer who continues to pay her husband's phone bill even though he died in 2005. His phone was buried with him, and having the ability to call him and leave a message on his voicemail offers her a degree of comfort. She even had his number carved on the headstone so other people could leave messages.

Yeah, I agree—this seems bizarre. But it actually makes some sense when you think about it (it's even touching in a creepy sort of way). Besides, there is a long tradition throughout history involving burials with treasured objects—and given the fact that we obsess over our mobile phones and iPods, I can see why this is becoming a trend. Plus, if you should ever be buried alive, having your mobile phone with you could be a lifesaver. [MSNBC via Fark]