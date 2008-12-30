Build Your Own Net Gun

While most of us will never fight crime with an arsenal of custom gadgets, we could build our own net shooter to foil pesky coworkers who just want to use the copier.

Constructed mostly of PVC pipe, the DIY net gun is capable of shooting a "90 square foot net 15 to 25 feet using 80-100 psi of compressed air." The construction process itself looks a little daunting for the rookie builder, requiring either a heat gun or propane torch for bending the PVC, but it's otherwise just a lot of sawing, wrenching, gluing and swearing.

While we don't want to pressure you into taking on a project that may (and will probably) lead to your arrest, building a badass net gun does seem like a noteworthy New Year's resolution... [Instructables via MAKE]