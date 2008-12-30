How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Build Your Own Net Gun

While most of us will never fight crime with an arsenal of custom gadgets, we could build our own net shooter to foil pesky coworkers who just want to use the copier.

Constructed mostly of PVC pipe, the DIY net gun is capable of shooting a "90 square foot net 15 to 25 feet using 80-100 psi of compressed air." The construction process itself looks a little daunting for the rookie builder, requiring either a heat gun or propane torch for bending the PVC, but it's otherwise just a lot of sawing, wrenching, gluing and swearing.

While we don't want to pressure you into taking on a project that may (and will probably) lead to your arrest, building a badass net gun does seem like a noteworthy New Year's resolution... [Instructables via MAKE]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

