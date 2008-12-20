Broto Aeroponic Pot Keeps Future Cold and Sterile (Like It Should Be)

Using the Aerogarden to grow plants without soil is by all means a neat idea, but the product isn't exactly urban chic. We like this concept more.

By designer Gabriela Mombach, the Broto Domestic Greenhouse grows plants through aeroponics (in which nutrient mists replace soil) while constantly measuring pH, temperature, nutrients, and humidity. A row of LEDs support photosynthesis while keeping the pot's handle cool to the touch.

It's certainly not the warmest method to infuse your home with plant life, but it would certainly keep the dirt off your electronics. [Coroflot via Unplggd]