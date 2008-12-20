How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Broto Aeroponic Pot Keeps Future Cold and Sterile (Like It Should Be)

Using the Aerogarden to grow plants without soil is by all means a neat idea, but the product isn't exactly urban chic. We like this concept more.

By designer Gabriela Mombach, the Broto Domestic Greenhouse grows plants through aeroponics (in which nutrient mists replace soil) while constantly measuring pH, temperature, nutrients, and humidity. A row of LEDs support photosynthesis while keeping the pot's handle cool to the touch.

It's certainly not the warmest method to infuse your home with plant life, but it would certainly keep the dirt off your electronics. [Coroflot via Unplggd]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

