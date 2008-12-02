Britney Beats Obama In Web World Wrestling Combat

Another year, another demonstration of what's going to doom our species. If 2007 brought us iPhones and Anna Nicole Smith's boobs, global search in 2008 brings us Britney Spears and World Wrestling beating Obama.

Much to Brian Lam's heart content, that's what Yahoo! Search says. Their top 10 searches are:

• Britney Spears

• World Wrestling Entertainment

• Barack Obama

• Miley Cyrus

• RuneScape

• Jessica Alba

• Naruto

• Lindsay Lohan

• Angelina Jolie

• American Idol

While Yahoo! Search is not Google's zeitgeist, statistically is probably very near this. And yes, that sound you hear, dearly beloved, is the sound of the Fourth Trumpet. God saves us all. [BBC News]