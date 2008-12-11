How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

fruit yoghurt and granola breakfast.jpgChevy SUV Kicks Chinese Tow Truck's Arse Ha! That'll teach the bastard...

PlayStation Home Launches Everywhere December 11th Oh Sony, you shouldn't have! I know it's my Birthday, but this is just too much.

Sony Ericsson, HTC to Release Android Phones in 2009 Big year for Google coming up next year.

Quake on Chumby Is the Cuddliest Slaughterfest Ever Yet another reason to love the little fellow...

HP's New Boston Power Laptop Batteries Last 3x Longer, Charge To 80% in 30 Minutes Hopefully they won't go all explodey on us.

Survival Bracelet Made of Paracord For Emergency Rappeling Anytime, Anywhere This is actually pretty cool. Bet you can't get it in Australia though...

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

