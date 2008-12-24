Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

One more sleep 'til Christmas. Who's excited?

Energizer Solar Recharger Will Juice Up Your Batteries, USB Gadgets A cheap solar recharger? Sign me up!

What Beautiful Future Gadgets Will Be Made Of If you guessed human flesh, you guessed wrong.

Philips goLITE BLU Light Therapy Clock Lightning Review I love that the disorder is actually called SAD. Whoever came up with that one is a genius.

9 Year Old Girl Becomes the Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Anyone else feel inadequate?

PS3 Cheaper Than Ever to Make, Sony Still Losing Money on Every One Although how they were losing money on the original AU version is a bit beyond me - there was no backwards computability chip and it cost $1,000!

Rumour: New iMacs Shipping Next Month What are we going to do in 2010 when there's no MacWorld to fuel rumours?