Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Well What Do You Know, It's a New Windows 7 Boot Screen What do you think? Worth keeping?

First Teddie Bear Astronauts Conquer Space Lucky that one without a helmet's head didn't explode...

Pole Dancing Robots Ruin Both Robots and Strippers Simultaneously Kind of brings a new meaning to "pump and grind", doesn't it?

At Gizmodo Gallery: The Full List of Wonderful Stuff If you're not in New York for Gizmodo Gallery, this is what you're missing out on...

Shady Organisation Behind Psystar, Apple Claims Quick! Somebody send in Scooby Doo!