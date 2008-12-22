How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

breakfast-eggsbenedict.jpgOLEDs to be Used to Treat Skin Cancer, Acne Everybody loves OLEDs.

Sensor-Equipped Footballs to Make Refs More Accurate This is for NFL at the moment, but wouldn't you love to see it in Rugby Union, where the ref can completely ruin a match?

RIAA Jerks To Stop Suing Individuals For Online Piracy of course, this doesn't relieve them of "jerk" status.

Giz Explains: Everything You Wanted to Know About DRM Well, everything except the most important - why it still exists when everyone knows it doesn't work...

Rebel Shark That Plays By His Own Rules Jumps Onto Waterslide, Lives Fast, Dies Young Way to go out wth a bang, sharky.

Dark Knight's Chris Nolan Event Shows BD-Live Is Not Quite Ready I wonder if that's why Warner didn't even include BD+ Live on our version of the film?

Blockbuster Streaming Box Review: Mediocre The worst part is that we'll probably get this box before we get a Netflix solution.

Pass Wine Through an Electric Field for Delicious, Rapid Aging Couldn't we just run power lines through every Australian vineyard instead?

Gizmondo Delayed for Massive Redesign: Will Christmas Ever Be the Same? When will these people learn? There's no market for shitty handheld gaming devices that have already failed.

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

