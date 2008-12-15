How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

Apple scrolls.jpgBest Xmas Tree Ever Has All the Sci-Fi Decorations You Can Imagine Great. Now I will forever be disappointed with my Xmas tree.

International Watchmen Trailer Has New Footage of Dr. Manhattan Blowin' Stuff Up I just finished reading Watchmen... Now I'm REALLY excited about the film.

10 Things You Need to Know About PlayStation Home You'll probably get bored or spend lots of money. It is still in Beta though...

Sony Claims They're Not Working on PSP2 Sony also claimed that there was no rumble in the PS3 controller because it wouldn't work with the motion sensing SIXAXIS. In other words, bullshit.

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Sold for $US240,000, Doesn't Work That's a lot of money for a prop...

NSFW Apps Coming to the iPhone Apps Store Huzzah!

Intel Survey: Internet Almost as Important as Sex In other words, you're we're all nerds.

Rumour: Palm Planning New Hardware, OS Debut for CES Hope this is true...

SeaDragon Mobile: Microsoft's First Ever iPhone App Way to go MS. Now, can we please get Office on the iPhone?

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

