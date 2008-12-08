Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

Homebrew iPhone App Lets You Reward Sparky From Afar Woof!

TikiTag RFID Tag Programming Kit Gives You Wireless Powers Sounds like a quick and easy solution for home automation to me.

Actually, Barack Obama Doesn't Use a Zune Imagine the kind of world this would be if he did...

Can The World's Most Powerful Flashlight Light My Cigarette? Live from Gizmodo Gallery in New York, which is precisely where I wanted to be all weekend...

YouTube Goes 'HD' Is it really HD though?

Adobe Builds Web Time Machine Called Zoetrope Now this sounds like a useful tool for Giz writers...

Microsoft Jumps Into the 'Softwear' Business with Ridiculous Branded T-Shirts Because nothing syas style like a DOS T-shirt.