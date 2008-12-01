Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Breakfast oranges.jpgTypical - First day of Summer and I'm sick as a dog. Hence the Vitamin C. Anyway, here's what went on over the weekend:

Inside NASA's 747 Flying Telescope It's a plane!

How To Calibrate Your HDTV (and Not Lose Your Mind) Wow. I'm about to search my DVD collection now.

Star Trek vs Star Wars: The Final Battle I've never been a Star Trek fan, but this was fantastic.

Flying Aerocar Auction Shows the Future Comes From 1956 And there you have it: The world has had a "flying car" since the 1950s.

Linux for iPhone May Open the Door to Android iPhone Go, Hackers, Go!

Calling All Wannabe Dr. Evil's: Super Secret London Tunnel Lair For Sale If we all put in $100 bucks, we could buy it ourselves...

Crazy Guy Beats Guitar Hero 3 Using Drums Almost certainly the best video you'll see today.

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

