Brain-Implanted Bionic Sex Stimulation Chip Is Probably Not Needed

Scientists are working in a new brain-implanted sex stimulation chip that will make you even more horny than what you already are. Apparently, according to Oxford University researcher Professor Aziz, it was discovered by accident:

A few years ago a scientist implanted such a device into the brain of a woman with a low sex drive and turned her into a very sexually active woman. She didn't like the sudden change, so the wiring in her head was removed.

That accidental discovery was the result on research of a chip—which creates small shocks deep in the brain—already being used to fight Parkinson's disease, and has prompted scientists to explore a new chip that will work in the orbitofrontal cortex. This is the part of the brain that is connected to the sense of pleasure from eating and sex.

If you have read Milo Manara's Clic (NSFW, if you look it up in Google), you know how this really works. But don't expect a machine like that yet. According to the team investigating it, we are still 10 years away from actually developing one that won't require invasive brain surgery.

Meanwhile, back in America, Dr Stuart Meloy is creating his own version of the machine that concentrates on the spinal cord. He is calling it the Orgasmatron after the device from Woody Allen's Sleeper. And no, I'm not joking. [Daily Mail]

