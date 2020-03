Here's an unlikely combination brought to you by the Japanese ad industry: Hipster director Wes Anderson, sexy third-world-kid-adoptothoner Brad Pitt, topless French ladies and... Japan's Softbank mobile phones.

The ad, for Softbank's winter line, is a remake of the 1953 French film Les Vacances de Monseieur Hulot. Pitt looks over some fruit, helps push a stalled car, nearly gets run over by bikers and then snaps some nudie pics with his mobile phone. Sacré bleu, Pitt-san! [ via Defamer]