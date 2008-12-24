Boxee, which is our favourite way to unleash the true power of Apple TV is going from invite-only to totally open on Jan. 8, as it chugs along from alpha to beta. [boxee via Engadget]
Boxee Media Centre Open to Everyone on Jan. 8
