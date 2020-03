Sir? Could I interest you in a boobs app for your iPhone? Perhaps one that's motion sensitive, so you can jiggle it at will?

Ooooh, I'm sorry. It's not possible. Apple has denied our application on the grounds that it's either obscene, pornographic, offensive or defamatory. Apologies!

Maybe with the upcoming NSFW category in the iPhone App store you may get a chance to jiggle me for yourself, but I wouldn't count on it. [iPhone Ticker via Macenstein via Kotaku]