Current lamps are pretty simple to use. I'm not so sure they're in need to a redesign. But we like this Bonfire Lamp concept all the same.

By designer Kang Kyung Lee, you twist each individual flare to activate the internal LED. Then, if you have a deft touch, each piece can be arranged campfire style, or merely laid on the road in the ever-charming mock accident formation.

One point though—does it bother anyone else that the lamps have different bottoms than tops? I'd prefer symmetry. [Yanko]