Boeing's 787 Dreamliner Delayed Again

Boeing's next-gen all-composite airliner, the 787 Dreamliner, has taken another hit to its production schedule which has set the project as a whole two years behind.

These delays are getting close to those Airbus saw with their A380 super jumbo—delays which nearly ruined the European consortium. The 787's most recent troubles are due to a 58-day machinist's strike at Boeing's plants here in the U.S. in September and October. The first test flight is now scheduled for second quarter 2009, with deliveries (first to Japan's ANA) beginning in 2010.[BBC, Photo: markjhandel/Flickr]