Blood Bucket Lamp, Because There's Still a Week to Christmas

It's about a week to Christmas, and once again, you can't figure out that perfect gift for a loved one. Luckily, we've found the item that will offend any member of your family equally.

The $US226 Blood Bucket Lamp (our name) celebrates the holidays with flowing crimson that's in the perpetual state of just almost spilling all over your floor. Sure, you could pretend that it's supposed to be paint—there's a bucket and everything. But when you wake every night in a cold sweat, your face glowing red from the nightlight...well, we told you so. (After all, there's good reason we don't watch those gross iPod nano commercials after ten.) [Blood Bucket Lamp via Rinkya and Crunchgear]