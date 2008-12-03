How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Blockbuster To Stream Movies To Windows Mobile Phones via Live Mesh?

Can you do this, Netflix, hmm? Blockbuster wants to bring its rival streaming movie service to your phone via Microsoft's Live Mesh platform.

The Dallas Morning News is reporting that Blockbuster (which calls the Big D home) is planning on upping the ante in its battle with Netflix by streaming its online offerings via Microsoft's broad cloud/data sync service Live Mesh—which means it could have an easier entree onto Windows Mobile, which is one of the Mesh's supported platforms along with OS X. Blockbuster's CIO also envisions using Live Mesh to sync your movie watching with multiple web-connected PCs and TVs.

Interestingly, Netflix's online player uses Microsoft's Silverlight platform—which also has an API tie-in to Live Mesh. Something tells me that with their year-plus head start, Netflix has got something in the oven for a mobile application as well. [Dallas Morning News]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles