Blockbuster to Offer 99 Cent Rentals

Blockbuster has announced that they will begin offering 99 (US) cent DVD titles to lure customers into their stores during these tough economic times. Whatever, I'm still not setting foot in Blockbuster again.

Why anyone would go into a brick-and-mortar Blockbuster these days is beyond me. I mean, $US5 for a new release? Come on. With online services like Netflix out there and $US1 DVD kiosks popping up all over the place it just doesn't make sense to throw your money away like that. Besides, Blockbuster's CEO Jim Keyes noted that these 99 cent titles would include "thousands of DVDs, including many classic older movies"—which is really code for "if you are looking for a copy of Romancing the Stone or Air Bud, we got em' here cheap!" Blockbuster is expected to roll out the program starting in January. [Reuters via Consumerist]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

