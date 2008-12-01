How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Blockbuster OnDemand Download Service Coming to Blu-ray Players, Soon

Netflix streaming has been making waves with its wide, fast integration into just about anything that'll have it, and the reception has been generally positive. As has been the pattern for the last decade, Blockbuster is slightly but embarrassingly behind: according to company Chairman Jim Keyes, we'll be seeing Blockbuster's download-to-rent service in a Blu-ray player by Q1 of next year. It's not clear if this will come in the form of a firmware update for existing hardware or as part of a new player, but it'll need to be fairly ubiquitous (and probably lower its rental prices) to have a fighting chance against the 'Flix.

AU: Important to note that here in Oz where we don't get Netflix, BlockBuster is partnering with TiVo for their video on demand service which is already running in limited form and is set to expand in May next year.

[RegHardware]

