BlackBerry Storm Update 4.7.0.76 Makes (Almost) Everything Better

Good news, boys and girls, that update RIM promised to have out in a few weeks really does make almost everything better on the BlackBerry Storm says Boy Genius, who has already snagged OS 4.7.0.76. (The current, crashy version is 4.7.0.65.) The accelerometer is quicker, battery life is improved, touchscreen is more responsive, music player is snappier, and overall, it just crashes less. There are two tradeoffs, however: Data connectivity seems to be slower, and the camera app is pretty much FUBAR. Which means we're one more update away from happiness (unless you're David Pogue or Stephen Fry). [BGR]