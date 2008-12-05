Black and Decker Thermal Leak Detector Can Cut Your Energy Costs By 20 Percent

Now that winter weather is upon us, it is time to shore up those cold air leaks. That's where Black and Decker's Thermal Leak Detector comes in handy.

Instead of your current method of waking around the house licking your finger and sticking it the air, the leak detector takes a more high tech approach by seeking out temperature changes as small as a single degree. When a trouble area is spotted, a blue spotlight points you towards the problem. Not bad for $US40 considering that it should pay for itself in no time. You can pick one up starting in January. [Black and Decker via OhGizmo via DVICE]