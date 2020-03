Hanging a real light fixture can be hard. But snapping a metal bird to a lightbulb? Easy.

The $US50 Bird Pendant Light by Sweden-based artist Hung Ming Chen is a simple brass fixture that squeezes onto a bare bulb. And while we're guessing it might get a little hot, there's certainly no easier way to half-assedly decorate your basement. Now just to gather the motivation to actually replace that burned out lightbulb first. [UrbanOutfitters via Nerd Approved]