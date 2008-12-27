Bill Nye's Paper Recycling Factory is Pure Edutainment

Millions of kids were made happy yesterday by getting their favourite toys for Christmas. A smaller amount were left disappointed when their hippie parents left them a newspaper recycler under the tree.

The Bill Nye Paper Recycling Factory lets you take old newspapers and turn them into new paper products such as cards and notepads. Simply turn them into a paste and press them out into whatever shape of paper you want and there you have it: the magic of recycling. Sure, it's not Gears of War 2, but violent video games don't teach you about recycling, now do they? [Discover This via Treehugger]