Although details are scarce, a spy shot has revealed the BFG Tech is preparing to unveil a high-end PC system with a glorious LCD touchscreen interface.

We have heard the rig described as "a high-performance gaming/home theatre system" with "maintenance-free liquid cooling," but we probably won't know the full story on the specs and touchscreen controls until BFG unveils their new rig at this year's CES. [Hard Forum via Crunchgear]