Flickr user fsumaria has herself a great husband. After all, only a great husband would bake a Nikon D700 cake for his wife's birthday then follow it up by giving her the real thing.

I have to admit that I'm a little jealous. Sure, getting a D700 DSLR for your birthday is awesome, but I'm also jealous about the idea...how good it is. Backing up a big gift with a cake like this is definitely going to be a home run. [fsumaria via Doobybrain via Likecool]