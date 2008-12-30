How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Best Buy Turns to Component Cable Deception To Sell HDTV Calibration Service

We all know that Best Buy isn't above deceiving their customers into purchasing their pricey HDTV calibration service, but it looks like they have changed tactics by using different cables on side-by-side displays.

A Consumerist tipster caught his local Best Buy running a display highlighting the difference between a calibrated and an un-calibrated HDTV. After further examination, the tipster noticed that the un-calibrated TV was hooked up with component cable while the calibrated TV had HDMI. As many of you know, component cable has trouble with 1080p, which is most likely how they manipulated the picture. Naturally, the Best Buy employee on hand did not help matters by claiming that there was no difference between HDMI and component.

Once again, Best Buy takes advantage of their customers by selling them something they probably didn't even know they needed. My advice is to educate yourself and fight the power. This guide will teach you how to calibrate your HDTV on your own while this guide will help you buy an HDTV like a pro. [Consumerist]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles