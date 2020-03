People have long considered magnets to be a source of health and beauty, but in 1961 they took this mumbo jumbo very seriously.

The woman here is attempting to smooth wrinkles and slow the aging process of cells by wearing a magnetised neck collar that looks more like some sort of horrific medieval torture device. Fortunately, today we have complex plastic surgery procedures that create masterpieces like this one:

Ahh...progress. [Nevver and Life via Boing Boing]