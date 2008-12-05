Beautiful Walnut Radio Is Actually Artful PC Casemod

I've always wanted an old radio, like this 1946 Stromberg Carlson recreation. But it would just be something that I looked at, like, "ooh, neat...now what?" But old tyme modder Jeffrey Stephenson has another idea.

This particular radio actually has a PC inside. So while the exterior is a tribute to the Ingraham Cabinet Co, an influential design company behind many wooden radio cabinets of the 30s and 40s, the interior houses a 1.6GHz VIA, 4GB of DDR2 RAM and a 64GB SSD.



The silver gleam of my aluminium Mac was alluring at first, but I can't help but to admire the timeless beauty of American black walnut construction. Lots more photos of the build process at the link. [Slippery Skip via bbGadgets]