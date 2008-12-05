How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Beautiful Walnut Radio Is Actually Artful PC Casemod

I've always wanted an old radio, like this 1946 Stromberg Carlson recreation. But it would just be something that I looked at, like, "ooh, neat...now what?" But old tyme modder Jeffrey Stephenson has another idea.

This particular radio actually has a PC inside. So while the exterior is a tribute to the Ingraham Cabinet Co, an influential design company behind many wooden radio cabinets of the 30s and 40s, the interior houses a 1.6GHz VIA, 4GB of DDR2 RAM and a 64GB SSD.

The silver gleam of my aluminium Mac was alluring at first, but I can't help but to admire the timeless beauty of American black walnut construction. Lots more photos of the build process at the link. [Slippery Skip via bbGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles