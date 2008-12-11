Battlestar Galactica Webisodes Premiere This Week

Starting December 12th, SciFi will begin "airing" a 10-part series of Battlestar Galactica webisodes before the show's return/we call in sick January 16th.

Each episode will be three to four minutes in length with two episodes released weekly until the final season begins. And the kick off will feature some of our favourite characters, like Number 8 (Grace Park), Col. Tigh (Michael Hogan) and Lt. Felix Gaeta (Alessandro Juliani).

Plus, that first episode is co-written by Jane Espenson, who has a history of writing some of the best, tripped-out scripts of whatever show she's working on at the time.

The full schedule: Dec. 12: Chapter 1; Dec. 15: Chapter 2; Dec. 17: Chapter 3; Dec. 22: Chapter 4; Dec. 24: Chapter 5; Dec. 29: Chapter 6; Dec. 31: Chapter 7; Jan. 5: Chapter 8; Jan. 7: Chapter 9; and Jan. 12: Chapter 10. [SciFi]