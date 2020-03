Nothing captures the magic of Christmas like a warm pile of cookies fresh out of the oven...preferably shaped as some sort of corporate mascot.

We wouldn't advise using TiVo's complete recipe—not that we doubt "1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted music from Rhapsody" isn't simple delectable—but you probably can't go wrong with their free TiVo cookie cutter. You know, if you've always wanted to eat a cookie shaped like a mutant, anthropomorphic television. [TiVo via Consumerist]