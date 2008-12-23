BagTV May Be the Worst Product I've Ever Seen

Someone please tell me one person who would buy this: a hand bag with a 7-inch TV and DVD player built in to it.

Yes, BagTV is a real product. It's available for $US436! I'm honestly wondering if they've sold a single one of these things. Not only is it as bad an idea as ideas come, but it's insanely expensive as well. Really, please, someone justify this thing's existence for me.

Worse: this isn't even the first time someone has tried this idea. Was the first one such a success you had to rip it off? Good lord. [Bagtv via Red Ferret]