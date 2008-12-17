How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Backlit Wireless Keyboard is Probably Too Small To Use (But it Glows, People!)

Brando's latest puts its last tiny keyboard effort to (very mild) shame with wireless connectivity and full backlighting. As ridiculous as this thing is, the new features almost make it practical.

Measuring up at 170x81x15mm, the 56-key unit isn't going to do you much good for banging out more than a few short emails or blog posts, but by eliminating the tether and illuminating the keys, Brando has made what could serve as an easy-to-find, full-featured media centre remote. In any case, this little stocking-stuffer will run you $US47 dollars, though it won't be available until just after the holidays. [Pocketlint]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles