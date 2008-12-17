Brando's latest puts its last tiny keyboard effort to (very mild) shame with wireless connectivity and full backlighting. As ridiculous as this thing is, the new features almost make it practical.

Measuring up at 170x81x15mm, the 56-key unit isn't going to do you much good for banging out more than a few short emails or blog posts, but by eliminating the tether and illuminating the keys, Brando has made what could serve as an easy-to-find, full-featured media centre remote. In any case, this little stocking-stuffer will run you $US47 dollars, though it won't be available until just after the holidays. [Pocketlint]