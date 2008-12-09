How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bacarobo 2008, The Stupid Robot Championship

The Bacarobo competition pits six fearsome robots against one another that meet a few basic requirements: They must be mechanical, funny, and completely useless to society.

This 10-minute video from their 2008 championships is admittedly a bit long, but there are some real gem moments to see, highlighted in this makeshift table of contents. The opening is pure Iron Chef absurdity, and I enjoyed the bolded stuff the most:

0:30 - Hat Detects Nervousness
1:48 - YKRN Face Detecting Bot and Winner of Bacarobo
3:30 - Perverted Joke Robots (in Japanese)
4:08 - The Thinking Robot
6:20 - Dancing Robots
7:48 - "Lazy Robots"
9:40 - Winner Crowned

Because we all know that 10 minutes of internet video is like watching a Lawrence of Arabia/Gettysburg double feature. [via Trends in Japan]

