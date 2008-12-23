How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Australia, a Country with a Moronic Government, to Block BitTorrent

Australia loves censoring and filtering things on the internet, but its government hasn't had its fill yet. Next up: blocking BitTorrent in the entire country.

I guess it shouldn't be too shocking coming from a country with a Censorship Minister, but this is still pretty ridiculous. Said minister Stephen Conroy posted on his department's blog recently that they were planning to test new filters to block BitTorrent traffic country-wide.

Australians, what do you have to say about this? Why are you electing jackasses like this that are turning your country into a less productive version of China?

AU: The US hasn't got it quite right here - the government plans on trialling filtering technology of bittorrent in their upcoming trial, but it will be targeted at blocking illegal content as opposed to blocking all bittorrent. In any case, it won't work and Conroy's still a jackass. I swear to God, if this filter comes through, I'm moving to New Zealand.

[Slashdot via News.com.au]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles