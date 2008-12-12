How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Austereo Launches New Digital Radio Station

radar radio.pngChances are, digital radio hasn't exactly got you worked up under the collar. I mean, it's radio, and in today's world of podcasts and IPTV, radio doesn't quite have the same kind of allure. Well, anyway, Austereo has announced the first of their digital channels today, ahead of the official digital radio launch in May next year. The new station, Radar Radio, focuses on undiscovered Australian artists, and rather than featuring proper DJs and shows, will instead feature pre-recorded announcements announcing each track, according to Michael Bodey over at the Australian.The new radio station isn't just about digital radio though - they're also keen to make their mark with both PC and potentially mobile streaming in the future. Which is good, considering most people don't have a DAB+ compatible radio yet, and won't until the official launch next year. So if you do want to check out the new station, you can listen to it at their website, although for some reason they decided to stream in Windows Media format, which means Mac users aren't exactly welcome.

[Radar Radio and Australian IT]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles