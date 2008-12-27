AT&T Giving Out Free Car Charger For the iPhone...Too Bad It Doesn't Work

According to a tipster at Consumerist, somewhere AT&T has been giving away free car chargers with an iPhone 3G purchase. No big deal, but free is free right? Well, not so much.

The tipster claims that the cord is incompatible with the 3G, leading us to believe that AT&T was simply clearing out inventory from the original iPhone and packaging it as a deal. And, as you know, many of the accessories from the original iPhone don't play nice with the new hardware. Needless to say, if your decision to buy an iPhone 3G hinges on a $US10 car charger deal, don't be fooled. It could be a cleverly disguised trap. [Consumerist]