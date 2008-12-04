At Gizmodo Gallery: TV-B-Gone, the iPhonesque Edition

Like Lego or Apple, you knew this was coming to the Gizmodo Gallery: An exclusive iPhonesque-edition of the TV-B-Gone, so you can annoy the hell out of us by turning off our Panasonic 103-inch TV.
If you work at Motorola, it's payback time.
Gizmodo Gallery
New York, NY 10002
Gizmodo Gallery Reader Meetup
The reader meetup takes place across the street from the Gallery, at a place called The Annex (not to be confused with REED ANNEX where the gallery is hosted.) The address is 152 Orchard Street and we'll be there at 9 PM SHARP on Friday December 5th.
Gallery Dates:
December 4th-7th
Times:
12/4 Thursday
12-8
12/5 Friday
12-8
12/6 Saturday
11-8
12/7 Sunday
11-4
