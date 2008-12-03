At Gizmodo Gallery: Tiny Projectors That Fit In Your Hand Or Mouth!

Our Toys for Tots fundraiser and all mega gadget exhibition, Gizmodo Gallery starts this Thursday in NYC. And among the ~40 devices we'll have more than just a huge TV; we'll have one of the world's tiniest projector, like the Aiptek Wilson reviewed last week.

I'd like to imagine that one day all mobile phones have such components built in, but until then this is the best way to put a picture on your wall with hardware the size of a remote control.

What should we play on it? What should we aim it at? I don't know, but if you've got the time, please stop by and try it out.

[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]

Gizmodo Gallery

Reed Annex

151 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Gizmodo Gallery Reader Meetup

The reader meetup takes place across the street from the Gallery, at a place called The Annex (not to be confused with REED ANNEX where the gallery is hosted.) The address is 152 Orchard Street and we'll be there at 9 PM SHARP on Friday December 5th.

Gallery Dates:

December 4th-7th

Times:

12/4 Thursday

12-8

12/5 Friday

12-8

12/6 Saturday

11-8

12/7 Sunday

11-4

