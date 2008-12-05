For a few weeks you've been hearing about the Gizmodo Gallery in NYC, catching plenty of teasers for the cool stuff—contemporary marvels, homemade wundergear and pieces of history—we're showing down at the Reed Annex on Orchard St. from today 12 noon through Sunday 4pm. Now, for the first time, we're revealing the whole list. And it's annotated, for your pleasure.
At Gizmodo Gallery: The Full List of Wonderful Stuff
