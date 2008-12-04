At Gizmodo Gallery: A Call For Amazing Gadgets, Prizes and HDTV Content

Hey Giz friends, we're looking for a bit of help with our fund raiser, Giz Gallery. If you're capable and feeling like you can lend a hand, here's what we're looking for: awesome content to put on the 103-inch Panny Plasma, door prizes, and rare and wonderful gadgets you guys may have that we'd be honoured to display.

We've got all kinds of schemes for the 103-incher already, but we'd love to hear your ideas—because hey, if the Gallery is all about turning Giz's homepage into a real, tangible thing, the pics and videos you guys frequently drop in the comments should be a part of this. But this time think big—103" is a lot of real estate to fill. If you're a pro film maker, happen to have a RED camera you use to take stunning vids, or just have some good stuff that would look on a big screen, let us know!

In addition, we're looking for last minute additions to the already great door prizes we have for people who come to the Gallery, since the entire event is both our gift to our readers in NYC and a fund raiser for Toys For Tots, the more people that come through the door the better it is for the kids. So if any of you NYC folks have a line on some cool gear we could offer for a good cause, let us know.

And although our lineup is filled with amazing gadgetry, we're always open to displaying truly rare and wonderful electronics you may have in your own collection. Brian and Chris, the two strapping dudes who carried the 103" all the way from Secaucus on their backs, are your men to contacts. Let em know if you feel like helping out the Giz Gallery this season. Email Brian and Chris here. See you at the gallery. [Gizmodo Gallery]

[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]

Gizmodo Gallery

Reed Annex

151 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Gizmodo Gallery Reader Meetup

The reader meetup takes place across the street from the Gallery, at a place called The Annex (not to be confused with REED ANNEX where the gallery is hosted.) The address is 152 Orchard Street and we'll be there at 9 PM SHARP on Friday December 5th.

Gallery Dates:

December 4th-7th

Times:

12/4 Thursday

12-8

12/5 Friday

12-8

12/6 Saturday

11-8

12/7 Sunday

11-4

[Read more about our Gizmodo Gallery here and see what else we'll be playing with at the event.]