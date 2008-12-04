At Giz Gallery: We're Setting Up Right Now

Chris Mascari and I landed in NY this morning and we're starting to set up the gallery space. The 103 inch plasma just arrived. I am thankful it is on wheels. It plugs in, and we have power, thanks to Seth Herr who donated his time and skills towards creating a direct power line for our fund raiser's HDTV, the first of three readers who jumped to volunteer for the cause. As we set up, there's nothing that exciting going on, just a couple of nerds moving around boxes and furniture, but the Justin.TV stream is below.
[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]
Gizmodo Gallery
Reed Annex
151 Orchard Street
New York, NY 10002
Gizmodo Gallery Reader Meetup
The reader meetup takes place across the street from the Gallery, at a place called The Annex (not to be confused with REED ANNEX where the gallery is hosted.) The address is 152 Orchard Street and we'll be there at 9 PM SHARP on Friday December 5th.
Gallery Dates:
December 4th-7th
Times:
12/4 Thursday
12-8
12/5 Friday
12-8
12/6 Saturday
11-8
12/7 Sunday
11-4
