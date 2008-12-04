At Giz Gallery: We're Setting Up Right Now

Chris Mascari and I landed in NY this morning and we're starting to set up the gallery space. The 103 inch plasma just arrived. I am thankful it is on wheels. It plugs in, and we have power, thanks to Seth Herr who donated his time and skills towards creating a direct power line for our fund raiser's HDTV, the first of three readers who jumped to volunteer for the cause. As we set up, there's nothing that exciting going on, just a couple of nerds moving around boxes and furniture, but the Justin.TV stream is below.

[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]

Gizmodo Gallery

Reed Annex

151 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Gizmodo Gallery Reader Meetup

The reader meetup takes place across the street from the Gallery, at a place called The Annex (not to be confused with REED ANNEX where the gallery is hosted.) The address is 152 Orchard Street and we'll be there at 9 PM SHARP on Friday December 5th.

Gallery Dates:

December 4th-7th

Times:

12/4 Thursday

12-8

12/5 Friday

12-8

12/6 Saturday

11-8

12/7 Sunday

11-4

[Read more about our Gizmodo Gallery here and see what else we'll be playing with at the event.]