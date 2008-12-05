Asymmetric Flat-Panel TV Stands May Have You Rethinking a Wall Mount

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you are looking for an alternative to wall mounting your flat panel TV, the asymmetric design of the Hollywood and Dolce Vita stands from Cattelan Italia are one stylish (but expensive) option.

The Hollywood unit can accommodate flat-panel LCD or Plasma televisions up to 42" wide while the Dolce Vita handles smaller sets up to 32". Both are vertically adjustable, so you can achieve the height that is most suitable for viewing. In addition to the glass shelving, the Hollywood also features a stainless steel CD storage unit mounted behind the television.

I'll admit that I like the clean contemporary look, but spending $US1468 and $US1573 respectively for the Dolce Vita and Hollywood is a lot of money to drop on a TV stand. There are, of course, cheaper options for achieving a clean look without wall mounting—like the Synchro Furniture Mate for $US599. [Cattelan Italia via Trendir]

